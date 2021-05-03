HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Angry parents took to the streets Monday to protest the deplorable conditions that they say have been ignored for too long at Wedgeworth Elementary School in Hacienda Heights.
Parents and students carrying signs demanding “Safer Schools” and “No Portables” marched from Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office to the Hacienda-La Puente Unified School District.READ MORE: Bill And Melinda Gates To Divorce After 27 Years Of Marriage
The nationally-recognized dual immersion school has been housed in portable trailers for years, and parents say they’re infested with rodents and have sewage problems. Parents say they have heard school board members make anti-Asian statements at meetings and one parent says she is concerned the school board may go back on a 219 promise to build a new school for Wedgeworth.READ MORE: 'I Forgot How Much Fun It Was': Students Allowed Back On Playgrounds At LAUSD Campuses
“Now, two new board members who came on board want to overturn this decision. This is not right. This is not fair,” a parent who identified herself as Vivan said.MORE NEWS: LA To Send Emergency Alert To Cell Phones Urging Residents To Get Vaccinated
Hahn plans to meet with parents over the conditions at Wedgeworth in the coming weeks, according to her representative Lauren Yokomizo.