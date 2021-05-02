LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – L.A. County firefighters are battling a small brush fire in Stevenson Ranch that ignited near the intersection of Calgrove Boulevard and The Old Road.
BRUSH FIRE | FS124 | Calgrove/The Old Road #StevensonRanch | Units responding to 1 acre brush fire moving slowly, backing downhill. #TowsleyIC #LACoFD
The Towsley Fire broke out around 3:50 p.m. Sunday. The blaze has so far charred about an acre of brush, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported.
