SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — A gunman opened fire in Sherman Oaks, shooting three people outside of a very popular sports bar, authorities said.
The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. at The Woodman in the 13600 block of Ventura Boulevard on Sunday.
It was there that authorities say the gunfire rang out outside of the bar. One stray bullet may have entered the bar, though that is not immediately known.
The conditions of three people who were wounded was not immediately known.
One suspect was in custody.