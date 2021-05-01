LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis, known for her roles in “Moonstruck” and “Steel Magnolias,” died Saturday at the age of 89.
Her brother, Apollo, shared the news Saturday in a Facebook post saying, "My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis."
Dukakis is also known for her roles in "Working Girl" and "Mr. Holland's Opus."
She also taught drama at NYU for more than 15 years and was a founding member of two regional theaters: The Charles Playhouse in Boston and the Whole Theater in Montclair, New Jersey, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Her husband, Louis Zorich, died in January 2018 at age 93, THR said.
They are survived by their children Christina, Peter and Stefan.