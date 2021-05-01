EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) – It took 101 firefighters 39 minutes to put out heavy flames in a single-story commercial building in Eagle Rock that was under demolition.
The fire was reported at 9:17 p.m. at 4344 N. Eagle Rock Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey.READ MORE: Gas Prices Averaging Over $4 A Gallon In SoCal Could Increase Due To Fuel Driver Shortage
One unit in the building was well-involved in flames when firefighters arrived, Humphrey said.READ MORE: Neighbors Worried About String Of Fires Around Venice Homeless Encampments
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation, he said.MORE NEWS: Man Found Dead In Racho Park Community House Fire
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)