LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters have found a man dead inside a single-story home at 10544 W. Louisiana Ave., in the Rancho Park community of Los Angeles, where they’re battling a fire, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters said flames were showing when they arrived and witnesses reported one person trapped, Humphrey said.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)