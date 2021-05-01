COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Chargers Saturday selected outside linebacker Chris Rumph II from Duke with their first choice of the final day of the NFL draft, then chose two offensive players and two defensive players.

The 6-foot, 4-inch, 235-pound Rumph was the 13th choice in the fourth round, the 118th overall selection. He was a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection at defensive end in 2020 and a third-team selection in 2019. He is a son of Chicago Bears defensive line coach Chris Rumph.

NFL.com gave Rumph a 6.31 prospect grade, meaning he projects a starter within his first two seasons. A grade of 8.0 is described as “the perfect prospect.”

The Chargers selected Nebraska guard Brenden Jaimes with the 15th pick in the fifth round, the 159th overall choice. The 6-foot, 5-inch, 298-pound Jaimes was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection each of his final three seasons with the Cornhuskers.

Jaimes received a 5.98 prospect grade, projecting him to be a backup and special teams player.

The Chargers used the first of their two sixth-round picks to select Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann. The 6-foot, 3-inch, 234-pound Niemann made a team- high 77 tackles for the Hawkeyes in 2020. He had a 5.94 prospect grade, also projecting him as a backup and special teams player.

The Chargers obtained the first pick in the sixth round and 185th overall choice from the Tennessee Titans in a Nov. 2 trade in exchange for defensive back Desmond King II.

The choice initially belonged to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chargers selected running back Larry Rountree III, Missouri’s second all-time leading rusher, with their other sixth-round pick, the 198th overall choice.

Rountree was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection in 2020 when he ran for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 games.

Rountree had a 6.0 prospect grade, a score reserved for a “developmental traits-based prospect.”

The Chargers’ final choice was Georgia defensive back Mark Webb, the 13th pick in the seventh round and 241st overall.

Webb contributed on special teams throughout his career with the Bulldogs and started 12 games, making 82 tackles, one interception and forcing two fumbles.

Webb was a co-winner of Georgia’s Charley Trippi Award for versatility in 2019.

Webb had a 5.68 prospect grade, meaning he has a “chance to make end of roster or practice squad,” according to NFL.com.

The Chargers made nine selections during the three-day draft, their most in a single draft since 2004, when they had 11 selections.

The draftees and players signed as undrafted rookies will participate in the team’s rookie minicamp, set to begin May 12.

