LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vanessa Bryant on Friday announced the launch of a line of “Mambacita” athleisure wear in honor of her late daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who would have celebrated her 15th birthday Saturday.
Bryant took to her Instagram account to give her 14.5 million followers a sneak peek at the new line, modeled by herself and her oldest daughter Natalia.
The mother-and-daughter duo modeled two ensembles from the new line, which are emblazoned with “Mambacita” across the chest, and have the number 2 inside a heart on the top of the left leg.
Bryant says the line will be available in unisex and children's sizes, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
Gigi Bryant was with her NBA superstar dad, Kobe Bryant, when the helicopter they were in crashed in the hills of Calabasas on Jan. 26, 2020. All nine people aboard died in the crash.