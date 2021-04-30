ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Disneyland reopened Friday for the first time in more than a year after being shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a look at some of the sights and sounds of the much-awaited reopening:
Standing by to get in to #disneyland pic.twitter.com/jvt39VTFVB
— Fresh Baked! (@FrshBakedDisney) April 30, 2021
Disneyland is now open once again ✨ pic.twitter.com/NKPX5Yq0mK
— Disneyland News Today (@dlnt) April 30, 2021
Welcome back Disneyland 💙 pic.twitter.com/rggGkRExI0
— Richy (@RichyDisney) April 30, 2021
The joy 🤩 and excitement of #disneylandreopening #disneyland pic.twitter.com/Rb07RUqlii
— Jeff (@jeffgordonla) April 30, 2021
CMs line all of Main Street to welcome back guests #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/ufvFlhfgip
— Parks And Cons (@ParksAndCons) April 30, 2021
No line #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/n8epky3zD0
— Jeff (@jeffgordonla) April 30, 2021
First time in a long time… #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/yAFSR2qWzL
— Parks And Cons (@ParksAndCons) April 30, 2021
DID YOU REALLY THINK OMNIBUS WOULDNT BE MY FIRST RIDE BACK AT DISNEYLAND?!?!? WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/irynQTX7ci
— Guy Selga (@guyselga) April 30, 2021