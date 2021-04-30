CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Phil Collins

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Genesis fans rejoice!

Inductees Phil Collins, Tony Banks, Steve Hackett and Mike Rutherford of Genesis attend the 25th Annual Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria on March 15, 2010 in New York City.

Phil Collins and Genesis are set to reunite for their first tour in 14 years but they won’t be coming to Southern California.

READ MORE: 3 Firefighters, 1 Civilian Injured In Fire That Spread To Multiple Homes In Orange

In fact, the closest the “The Last Domino?” Tour will get to the West Coast is in Chicago.

The tour is set to kick off on Sept. 15 in Dublin Ireland. The band will start the North America portion of their tour in Chicago on Nov. 15.

READ MORE: Gustavo Reulas Charged With Murder In Inglewood Crash That Killed 2

Below is the full list of tour dates:

  • Nov. 15 at United Center in Chicago, IL
  • Nov. 18 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC
  • Nov. 20 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC
  • Nov. 22 at Centre Bell in Montreal, QC
  • Nov. 25 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON
  • Nov. 27 at Keybank Center in Buffalo, NY
  • Nov. 29 at Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit, MI
  • Nov. 30 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH
  • Dec. 2 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA
  • Dec. 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY
  • Dec. 8 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH
  • Dec. 10 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY
  • Dec. 13 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA
  • Dec. 15 at TD Garden in Boston, MA

Presale registration for all North American shows is open through Sunday, May 2nd at 11:59 p.m. ET.

MORE NEWS: Former Priest Pleads Not Guilty In Sexual Assault Of Young Boys

People can register here for first access to presale tickets when they go on sale Wednesday, May 5th.