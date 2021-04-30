LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Genesis fans rejoice!
Phil Collins and Genesis are set to reunite for their first tour in 14 years but they won't be coming to Southern California.
In fact, the closest the “The Last Domino?” Tour will get to the West Coast is in Chicago.
The tour is set to kick off on Sept. 15 in Dublin Ireland. The band will start the North America portion of their tour in Chicago on Nov. 15.
Below is the full list of tour dates:
- Nov. 15 at United Center in Chicago, IL
- Nov. 18 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC
- Nov. 20 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC
- Nov. 22 at Centre Bell in Montreal, QC
- Nov. 25 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON
- Nov. 27 at Keybank Center in Buffalo, NY
- Nov. 29 at Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit, MI
- Nov. 30 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH
- Dec. 2 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA
- Dec. 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY
- Dec. 8 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH
- Dec. 10 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY
- Dec. 13 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA
- Dec. 15 at TD Garden in Boston, MA
Presale registration for all North American shows is open through Sunday, May 2nd at 11:59 p.m. ET.
People can register here for first access to presale tickets when they go on sale Wednesday, May 5th.