INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A 42-year-old man Thursday was charged with murder in connection with a Wednesday night crash in Inglewood during a pursuit that left two dead.

According to prosecutors, Gustavo Ruelas is set to be arraigned Monday on two counts each of murder and fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle causing death and one count each of hit-and-run driving resulting in death or serious injury to another person, possession for sale of heroin and possession for sale of methamphetamine.

Police said Ruelas was allegedly speeding in a blue Dodge pickup truck and ran a red light on Century Boulevard at about 10:35 p.m. before getting on the northbound 405 Freeway where officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

According to California Highway Patrol, Ruelas fled from the officers, exited the freeway at Manchester Avenue and led police on a pursuit through the streets of Inglewood before turning north on Glasgow Avenue and crashing into the sedan on Olive Street.

Security video from a nearby business showed Ruelas attempting to run from the scene, but CHP said officers were able to take him into custody a short time later.

The two victims, a 22-year-old woman identified by family members as Asia Gonzales and her 27-year-old boyfriend, were trapped in he wreckage and had to be freed by firefighters. Gonzales died at the scene. Her boyfriend was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Ruelas, who prosecutors said has prior convictions for fleeing or attempting to elude a pursuing peace officer and a drug offense, remained behind bars Friday in lieu of $2 million bail, according to jail records.

