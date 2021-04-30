LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers will again offer tickets for their fully-vaccinated only sections for each game during their upcoming nine-game homestand.
The tickets will be available for when the boys in blue face the Mariners on May 11 and 12, the Marlins from May 14 to 16 and the Diamondbacks from May 17 to 20.
In an effort to encourage Angelenos to get vaccinated, the Dodgers will offer these tickets at a 20% discount off similarly positioned tickets.
Tickets in the fully-vaccinated-only sections start at $34 and will be located on the Right Field side of the Loge and Reserve Levels.
In the fully-vaccinated-only sections, social distancing will not be required, and fans will be seated directly next to other parties.
These sections will be reserved for fully-vaccinated patrons, who are two weeks out from being fully vaccinated, and children between the ages of 2 and 15 who can provide proof of having tested negative for COVID-19.
Children under the age of 2 do not need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Face coverings must be worn in the fully vaccinated-only section, except while people are actively eating and/or drinking in the ticketed section.
Tickets for the fully-vaccinated only sections are available at Dodgers.com/VaccinationZone.
The Dodgers previously hosted fans in a fully vaccinated-only section on Saturday, April 24, which sold out.
More information on the fully-vaccinated only sections is available at Dodgers.com/vaccinationzone.