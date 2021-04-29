CASTAIC (CBSLA) — Firefighters were expected to face hot temperatures Thursday as they continued to make strong progress against a large blaze which erupted in the Castaic area Wednesday afternoon and briefly forced hundreds of people to flee their homes.

At last report late Wednesday night, the North Fire had burned 650 acres and 25% contained. All evacuation orders had been lifted.

The North Fire was first reported as a one-acre brush fire burning uphill in the 29000 block of The Old Road at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze quickly grew, and within several hours, it had exploded and was threatening residential neighborhoods.

Moderate winds pushed the flames east, and the blaze narrowly missed an apartment complex. A large plume of smoke could be seen by drivers on the 5 Freeway.

At around 6:30 p.m., mandatory evacuation orders were issued for several areas, including residents north and west of West Hills Drive, north of Iron Village Drive, north and west of Tesoro Del Valle and north of Copper Hill Drive.

L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies went through neighborhoods with loudspeakers, asking people to leave.

“The flames were probably about 600 yards from my home, within two minutes they were like right outside my home,” resident Mark Preeze told CBSLA Wednesday night. “And the police were advising everybody to evacuate. And we did, we just grabbed a bag, and we ran.”

However, by 10 p.m., forward progress on the North Fire was halted and all evacuation orders were lifted, the fire department reported.

No homes had been damaged as of early Thursday morning. There was no word of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

According to the National Weather Service, the Southland is under an elevated fire danger through Saturday amid warm, dry conditions and gusty northeast winds.