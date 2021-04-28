LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several people were injured in a stabbing attack Wednesday in South Los Angeles and a suspect was taken into custody.
There was no word on what precipitated the attack, which was reported about 3:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 43rd Street near Vermont Avenue, according to Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations Division.
Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries of unknown severity, Im said.
A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, but no other details were immediately released.
