LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Health officials Wednesday expanded the hours for no-appointment COVID-19 vaccinations at the Long Beach Convention Center.
Vaccinations are now available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.READ MORE: Suspect In Fatal LA Killing Spree, Fullerton Shootout ID’d As Carlos Lopez
Those seeking a vaccine can walk up or drive-thru without making an appointment.READ MORE: Seal Beach Man Loses $140K In Lottery Scam
“We continue to see tremendous growth in our vaccination numbers,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “By increasing non-appointment availability options and making it even easier to receive a vaccine, we hope to see those numbers go up even more.”
For those interested in scheduling an appointment, they can be made by using the MyTurn.ca.gov website or by calling 833-422-4255.MORE NEWS: So Cal Weather: We're Heating Up The Rest Of The Week
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)