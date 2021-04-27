LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An explosion at an underground electrical vault in the Hollywood Hills left several people hurt early Tuesday morning.
The explosion occurred in the 6100 block of West Franklin Avenue at around 1:35 a.m.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, two people were taken to local hospitals. One was seriously hurt and the second had moderate injuries.
Two others were treated at the scene.
The cause and circumstances of the explosion were unclear.
It’s unclear how many Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers lost power.