LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County has just met the criteria to advance to the state’s least-restrictive tier of reopening, public health officials said Tuesday.
New figures from the state show an adjusted case rate of 1.9 for Los Angeles County, qualifying it for the yellow tier, which requires an average daily new COVID case rate of less than two per 100,000 people. The yellow tier indicates minimal spread of the virus, and would allow most indoor operations to open with modifications.
However, Los Angeles County would need to maintain that case rate of under two per 100,000 people for a week in order to move into that less restrictive tier.
California’s COVID-19 metrics have made a vast improvement since the winter surge, and most counties are in the orange tier, indicating moderate spread. Just 13 counties remain in the red tier, and none of them are in Southern California.