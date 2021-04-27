LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE (CBSLA) — Descanso Gardens has been recognized by the National Register of Historic Places and will be included in the official list of the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation.
“We are extremely proud to have received this prestigious recognition,” said Juliann Rooke, executive director of the La Cañada Flintridge grounds. “We have long believed that this historic property is worthy of the designation and submitted a detailed application in 2019. We were thrilled to receive the good news this week and are excited to share it with everyone who loves Descanso as much as we do.”READ MORE: Britney Spears Expected To Address Judge In Conservatorship Case
The register, run by the National Park Service, provides formal recognition of a property’s architectural, historical, or archaeological significance. It also identifies historic properties for planning purposes.READ MORE: 2 Murdered In Exposition Park Shooting Spree; Suspect Killed In Shootout After Leading Police On Chase Down To Fullerton
Descanso Gardens was listed for its contributions to horticulture in Southern California, the preservation of public green space during the mid-20th-century rise of urbanism, and the preservation of cultural landscapes native to Southern California.
The gardens are also listed for their example of the Hollywood Regency style and the Japanese-style garden type, and the work of master architects and landscape architects Eijiro Nunokawa and Kenneth Masao Nishimoto.MORE NEWS: Alexis Carbajal, Mingzhi Zhu Identified As 2 Men Killed In Shooting Spree From Downtown LA To Fullerton
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)