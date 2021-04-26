LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Investigators are searching for the driver of a van which struck and severely injured a 15-year-old in Los Feliz last week.
The collision occurred on April 21 at around 11:25 p.m. at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Talmadge Street, according to Los Angeles police.
The van was traveling east on Prospect Avenue when it slammed into the teen, who was crossing the street.
The driver sped away, leaving the teen lying on the ground. The victim was taken to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles with severe injuries, police said.
Police released surveillance video of the suspect van Friday, which likely has damage on the front end and hood. It is described as white, with horizontal molding alongside the driver and passenger sides, just above the tires.
Anyone with information on the case should call police at 1-877-LAPD-247.