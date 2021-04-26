RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Police in Riverside opened fire Monday morning during an altercation with a suspect at a gas station, but no one was wounded.
The shots were fired at an Arco station in the 2600 block of East Alessandro Boulevard sometime before 7:45 a.m.
According to police, officers were called to a report of a man who was harassing customers at the gas station. When they arrived on scene, there was a scuffle with the suspect, and shots were fired by the officers.
The suspect was not struck by the gunfire.
A vehicle on scene sustained a bullet hole.
One officer suffered minor injuries.
It’s unclear what prompted officers to open fire or whether the suspect was armed. Police did not immediately say if the man was taken into custody. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Force Investigations Detail was investigating.