LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Travel experts say the time to book is now as air travel begins to open back up amid increased vaccinations.

There’s now a big push to get people to take a Golden State vacation to boost the economy and support local businesses.

Travel expert Johnny Jet says staying close to home this summer will be better for your pocketbook.

“My best advice right now is stay in California if you are from California,” Jet said. “Car rentals are going to be expensive, that’s why I’m telling people stay closer to home because you can drive, you don’t have to worry about renting a car because if you can even get one, it’s going to be really expensive.”

Jet says as more people get vaccinated and feel comfortable traveling, hotels are going to get much more expensive, so the time to book is now.

“Santa Barbara right now has an incredible deal,” Jet said. “If you book before June 30th, if you book two hotels, you can get the third one for free.”

If you feel like flying, Jet says go domestic because there are a lot of good deals right now.

“To Bozeman Montana from Burbank on Avelo Airlines. For $24, I just checked for June. They had $19 fares to Napa, to Mesa Arizona, again it’s $19.”