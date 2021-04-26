CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Apple announced Monday it will expand its Culver City and San Diego teams as part of its plan to create 20,000 new jobs in the U.S.

The Silicon Valley-based technology company says it is accelerating its investment in the U.S. by making new contributions of more than $430 billion and adding 20,000 new jobs over the next five years. The company had originally set a goal in 2018 of investing $350 billion in American innovation and technological development.

“At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to U.S. innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. “We’re creating jobs in cutting-edge fields – from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence – investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future.”

Those investments will include growing Apple’s San Diego team to more than 5,000 employees by 2026 – a 500 percent increase from the company’s 2018 goal. The company also plans to increase its Culver City teams to more than 3,000 employees by 2026 and expand its state-of-the-art campus at 8777 W. Washington Blvd. with additional space for these employees.

California will also be one of the nine states where Apple will spend billions investing in silicon engineering and 5G technology, which will be integral to the company’s newest iPhone and iPad Pro.