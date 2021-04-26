RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A 19-year-old Riverside man faces federal charges that he slit the throat of his young dog and posted video of the dog’s death to Snapchat.
Angel Ramos-Corrales was arrested Monday by the FBI and the Riverside Police Department after being charged with animal crushing, a federal crime of purposely subjecting certain types of animals to serious bodily injury not related to hunting or other lawful activity.
Ramos-Corrales was initially arrested in February after police were alerted to a video on Snapchat showing a small dog with a large cut to its neck, gasping for air, as a man stood over it and made comments like “I’m cold-hearted” and kicked the dying dog, which had been named Canelo.
Federal prosecutors say police went to Ramos-Corrales' home and found him with fresh blood stains on his clothes and fresh wounds on his hands. Police also found the severely injured dog on a bed and found blood spatters in both the bedroom and bathroom, according to the federal criminal complaint. A roommate told the officers he locked himself in his room after seeing the blood spatter and the dog wrapped in a rug, while Ramos-Corrales was in his room yelling, the affidavit said.
Canelo was removed from the apartment and euthanized after a veterinarian determined he also had broken bones in his head and chest, federal officials said.
Ramos-Corrales told FBI agents in early March he had bought Canelo as a small puppy off Craigslist several months earlier, according to prosecutors, but didn't remember the details of what he did to the dog.
If convicted as charged, Ramos-Corrales faces a sentence of up to seven years in federal prison.