LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A number of streets will be closed Sunday in or around Union Station in downtown Los Angeles for the 93rd Academy Awards.
The ceremony at Los Angeles' Union Station will be broadcast at 8 p.m. EDT. The street closures include:
• Alameda from Cesar Chavez to First Street;
• Los Angeles from Alameda to First;
• Main Street from First to Cesar Chavez;
• Judge John Aliso Street between Temple and First streets;
• Southbound Broadway from Cesar Chavez to Aliso Street;
• Arcadia between Spring and Alameda streets;
• Aliso between Spring and Alameda streets;
• Temple Street between Hill and Garey streets;
• East and west sidewalk of Los Angeles Street from Temple to Alameda;
• East and west sidewalk of Alameda from Cesar Chavez to Temple;
• South sidewalk of Cesar Chavez from Main to Union Station Drive; and
• North and south sidewalk of Temple between Alameda and Main.
Select sections of Union Station West are closed to the public including the Historic Ticketing Hall, the Grand Waiting Room, the North and South Patios and the main entrance along Alameda Street.
