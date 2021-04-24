LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Gasoline prices hit their highest amount since Nov. 15, 2019, on Saturday, with an average price of just over $4.00 a gallon.
Daily prices have steadily increased over 12 of the last 13 days totaling 5.4 cents. On Friday, the cost remained the same, though gas prices are 2.3 cents higher than just one week ago and $1.176 higher than they were at this time last year, according to figures AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
Orange County is seeing similar increases with the average price of a gallon just over $4.00 and the cost $1.174 higher than this time last year.