LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was shot Friday by a Sheriff’s Deputy in south LA around 8 p.m.
According to law enforcement officials, deputies responded to a call about a man who wanted to commit suicide. At a residence near 67th St. and Hooper Ave., police arrived to find the man holding a knife in each hand.
For two hours, according to the Sheriff’s department, deputies tried to get the man to drop the knife. They say he eventually charged deputies, and when less-than-lethal weapons didn’t stop the man, a deputy shot him.