LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for two suspects in a string of burglaries.
The burglars have hit at least five restaurants and coffee shops on the westside in the last several weeks.
According to police, they target the establishments in the early morning hours while the businesses are closed.
They use an object to break the glass, then use a crowbar to pry open the cash register and steal money, LAPD said.
The suspect vehicle is described as a tan four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima.
The first suspect is described as a Black man, bald, 45/50 years old, 6 feet, and 200 pounds. The second suspect is described as a Black man, bald, 45/50 years old, 6 feet, and 220 pounds.
Anyone with information about the suspects or if they suspect they’re a victim of their crimes is asked to contact Detective Hall at 310-444-1524.