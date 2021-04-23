LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man allegedly holding a knife was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police in the early morning hours Friday in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Valley Village.
According to Los Angeles police, at approximately 2:25 a.m. officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon when they arrived to find a man holding a knife to his own neck.
At some point officers opened fire on the man, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
No officers were hurt.
The circumstances which prompted officers to open fire were unclear.