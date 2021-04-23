LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is in custody after leading a chase in an LAFD Battalion Chief’s SUV that was stolen from Downtown Los Angeles.
The LAFD vehicle was reportedly stolen just after 2 p.m. at 7th Street and Flower in Downtown Los Angeles. It was later found driving through Palos Verdes after being authorities found it via the vehicle's onboard tracking system.
The pursuit was a comparatively slow one, and wound its way into San Pedro, where one of the tires was punctured by a spike strip before the driver could avoid it. Shortly after hitting the spike strip, one of the vehicle's tires began to smoke and the SUV pulled into a store parking lot.
The driver got out slowly and was taken into custody without further incident.
No injuries were reported.