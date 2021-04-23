EAST SAN GABRIEL VALLEY (CBSLA) – California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a driver suspected of driving under the influence on the CA-57 South in a dark colored Mitsubishi, driving at excessive speeds toward Orange County. Watch live on KCAL9.
The chase, which started about 45 minutes ago, began in Rialto after a 911 call was received. At moments in the pursuit, the driver, a male, appeared to be taunting officers. He’s been seen drinking from a can, slowing the car and dropping cans out of his window, among other objects he has tossed out the window.
It is unclear if there is anyone else in the car with the driver.