BELL (CBSLA) – A driver was taken to the hospital after she slammed her car into a fire hydrant early Thursday morning, sending water gushing hundreds of feet into the air.
The crash occurred at Florence and Wilcox avenues at around 5:20 a.m., according to Bell police.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded and rushed the driver, a 50-year-old woman, to a hospital. Her condition was not confirmed.
The water could not be immediately shut off because the geyser was hitting power lines above. The geyser continued for more than an hour.