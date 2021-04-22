WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — A Westminster Police Department officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after punching a handcuffed woman, the department said Thursday.

According to the police department, officers were called at about 4 p.m. Wednesday to the 14100 block of Locust Street for reports of an assault and battery. Police said the caller reported a Hispanic woman had assaulted an Asian woman who had tried to rescue a dog running in the street.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Ciomara Garcia, of Westminster, and identified her as a suspect in the reported assault. During the investigation, officers learned Garcia had an outstanding felony bench warrant for vandalism.

Officers then handcuffed Garcia, who police said “exhibited signs of being under the influence.” The department said while waiting for paramedics to arrive at the scene, Garcia “became combative with the officers.”

One of the officers, who has not been identified, then punched Garcia twice in the face, according to the department. Two other officers “immediately intervened and deescalated the situation,” the department said.

Garcia was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. No injuries were reported, the department said, and she was booked into the Orange County Jail on the warrant. She is also facing charges of assault and battery on the Asian woman, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The officer who struck her was placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation following review of cell phone video that captured the incident, the department said. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will evaluate the officer’s actions and decide whether or not criminal charges are warranted, the department said.

“The Westminster Police Department is well aware of portions of the video circulating on social media,” the department said in a statement. “The Westminster Police Department considers this a serious event and will ensure that this investigation will be guided by the law and the truth.”

Video of the incident can be seen below.