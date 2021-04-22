SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — The City of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series is scheduled to return this summer after a year off in 2020.
Residents can enjoy a free concert on Saturday nights from July 3 to August 21, with a variety of performers at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
This year's lineup features tributes to fan favorites like David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones.
Each show will begin at 7:00 p.m. The following is the full list of dates and performers:
July 3 — The PettyBreakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty
July 10 — Hollywood U2: A Tribute to U2
July 17 — AbbaFab: A Tribute to ABBA
July 24 — Space Oddity: A Tribute to David Bowie
July 31 — The Rising: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen
August 7 — The WHO Invasion: A Tribute to the WHO
August 14 — The Lao Tizer Band: Latin Jazz
August 21 — Mick Adams and the Stones: A Tribute to The Rolling Stones
Find more information on the City of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series here or email aeo@santa-clarita.com.