CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Downey, Gas Leak, Natural Gas Leak

DOWNEY (CBSLA) — A natural gas leak was reported in Downey Thursday afternoon.

(credit: CBSLA)

People are being advised to avoid the area near Rives Avenue and Stewart and Gray Road.

READ MORE: UC, CSU To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations For All Students, Faculty, Staff

An emergency alert was sent to many southland residents’ mobile devices around 12:40 p.m.

IQ Air reported while air quality is still being reported as “good,” people should close windows and doors, run an air purifier, and avoid going outside.

 

READ MORE: DEA To Hold National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day This Saturday

According to the Downey Fire Department, the leak started around 1030 a.m. A 300-foot square area was evacuated and the fire department was standing by to assist the gas company if needed.
As of 1:30 p.m., the fire department was monitoring the gas levels to make sure the evacuation perimeter did not need to be expanded.
There were no injuries immediately reported and the situation was considered stable, the department said.