DOWNEY (CBSLA) — A natural gas leak was reported in Downey Thursday afternoon.
People are being advised to avoid the area near Rives Avenue and Stewart and Gray Road.
An emergency alert was sent to many southland residents’ mobile devices around 12:40 p.m.
IQ Air reported while air quality is still being reported as “good,” people should close windows and doors, run an air purifier, and avoid going outside.
#SoCal residents: a natural gas leak has been reported in #Downey.
While air quality is still being reported as "good," be sure to:
✔️Close windows and doors
✔️Run an air purifier
✔️Avoid the outdoors pic.twitter.com/4nlfItPomc
