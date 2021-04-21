MUSCOY (CBSLA) — After a nearly decade-long battle, the Inland Empire community of Muscoy will finally get sidewalks.
The California Transportation Commission awarded a $1.9 million grant to Vermont Elementary School for the sidewalks project, and San Bernardino will match that money, to construct sidewalks in an area where children headed to school had to either walk on scrubby dirt curbs or on roads alongside speeding cars.
The funding is a win for Rosa Loera and her daughter Angela, have fought for nearly 10 years to get sidewalks in the neighborhood. Loera says speeding, minimal signage, and few crosswalks put children walking to school and every pedestrian in danger.
"They're driving to work, and they're always there, and they're always passing by really fast, especially in front of the school," Loera said.
The funds from the California Transportation Commission and San Bernardino County will pay for the construction of sidewalks and the installation of pedestrian flashing beacons, signs, and visible ladder-style crosswalks to the neighborhood.