LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Just one day after tweeting out “accountability” following the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial, LeBron James Wednesday tweeted a photo of the officer believed to have shot and killed a teen girl in Columbus, Ohio, calling for accountability.
In the since-deleted tweet, James wrote, "YOU'RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY," in an apparent reference to the consequences faced by Chauvin, who has been convicted of murdering George Floyd last May.
Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl, was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer Tuesday afternoon while allegedly attempting to stab another female. Her death has since sparked national outrage.
James — an Akron, Ohio native — has been an outspoken advocate for social justice causes.
The tweet garnered thousands of comments, likes and retweets before it was deleted — many of them negative.