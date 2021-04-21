CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Glendale Library, Arts & Culture has reopened three library locations following modified safety guidelines from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The Glendale Central Library, Brand Library & Art Center and Montrose Library are now open for limited in-person services for the public.

Hours for open locations are:

The Glendale Central Library

Brand Library & Art Center

  • Tuesdays through Thursdays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m
  • Fridays and Saturdays 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Montrose Library

  • Mondays through Thursdays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m
  • Saturdays 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

All locations have implemented new COVID-19 safety guidelines, including reduced capacity, screening staff and visitors for COVID-19 symptoms, and requiring masks and social distancing.

Available services at the libraries include public computers and Wi-Fi access; printing and copying; study tables; and, browsing of most collections and checkout.

Programs and events will continue to be held virtually, and contactless pickup of reserved materials is still available.

Unavailable services include meeting rooms and study rooms; art galleries; children’s toys; kits for checkout; filming and photography permits; interlibrary loan; browsing magazines and newspapers; and scanning.