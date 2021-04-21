MOORPARK (CBSLA) — A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly attacking a 76-year-old woman in her Moorpark home.
Edward Ayans, of Moorpark, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after he allegedly raped and beat the woman while under the influence of methamphetamine, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital where deputies said she was in critical, but stable, condition.
Ayans was booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura on suspicion of attempted murder, rape, mayhem and elder abuse. According to the sheriff's department, Ayans is a convicted felon with a criminal history that spans three decades.
His bail has been set at $1.1 million. He is due in court June 17.