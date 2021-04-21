LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are giving their newly inoculated fans special access this Saturday.
People who are fully vaccinated, meaning at least two weeks have passed since they received their final vaccine dose, can purchase tickets for the stadium's "Fully Vaccinated Fan Section" at this Saturday's game.
“Additional seats are now available in our Loge level’s fully vaccinated fan section for Saturday’s game against the Padres,” the team announced Wednesday. “The fully vaccinated fan section allows for more flexible seating options while maintaining safety within the fan zone and throughout the stadium.”
The special section will be located in Sections 166LG and 168LG.
Children between the ages of 2 and 15 who can provide proof of having tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of admission will also be permitted in the section. Children under the age of 2 do not need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
According to the team, social distancing will not be required in a fully vaccinated-only section.
“Persons seated in these sections will be seated directly next to other parties,” the team said.
However, face coverings will still be required in the section except while actively eating and/or drinking in the ticketed seat.
The Dodgers will face the San Diego Padres in Saturday’s game.