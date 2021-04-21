ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Firefighters responding to a brush fire near a homeless encampment in Anaheim discovered a burned body late Tuesday night.
The discovery was made at around 11 p.m. behind an Extended Stay motel near the 91 Freeway and Tustin Avenue, close to the Santa Ana River.
According to Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer, officers noticed the fire burning near the motel and called in Anaheim Fire & Rescue crews.
As firefighters were extinguishing the blaze, they discovered the body of a man in the burn area, Carringer said. He was not immediately identified.
Officers also detained a suspicious person at the scene, Carringer disclosed.
There were no reports of damage or any other injuries.
Anaheim police detectives are investigating. There was no word on a possible cause for the fire or the man’s death.