LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles-run vaccine sites were closed Tuesday as a precaution before guilty verdicts were passed down in Derek Chauvin murder trial in Minneapolis.
Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty Tuesday afternoon of all the charges he faced in the May 2020 death of George Floyd. The death of Floyd, a Black man, under the knee of a white police officer sparked a summer of protests and civil unrest.
Several Southern California cities prepared for potential unrest at the end of the trial by putting their police departments on high alert and blocking off well-known business districts, such as Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Those cities had seen widespread looting and vandalism during the protests following Floyd’s death.
It’s not clear when the LA-run vaccine sites will reopen. People with Tuesday afternoon appointments will be notified of the change by text and will receive a rescheduling text within the next 48 hours.