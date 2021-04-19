CARPINTERIA (CBSLA) – A paraglider was rescued Sunday afternoon after crashing in the mountains above Santa Barbara County’s Carpinteria.
The crash involving a man in his 60s occurred at around 1:45 p.m. at Divide Peak in the Los Padres National Forest, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.READ MORE: Beverly Hills On High Alert Ahead Of Derek Chauvin Verdict In Death Of George Floyd
Search and rescue teams with both the fire protection district and the Santa Barbara County’s Sheriff’s Department used cell phone GPS coordinates to locate the man, but were unable to reach him because of steep terrain.READ MORE: NASA Helicopter Lifts Off On Mars, Makes History With First Ever Flight On Another Planet
They eventually used a Santa Barbara County Fire Department helicopter to hoist him off the side of the mountain, the fire protection district reported.
He was airlifted to Viola Fields in the Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, where he was assessed by paramedics with minor injuries.MORE NEWS: 14 Rescued After Boat Sinks Off Newport Harbor
The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.