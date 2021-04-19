ORANGE (CBSLA) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an elderly Korean American couple and threatening a Japanese American Olympian in Orange.
Michael Vivona, of Corona, was arrested Sunday and faces hate crime charges of elder abuse and making criminal threats.
On 4/18/21 officers arrested 25-year-old Michael Vivona from Corona for assaulting an elderly Korean American couple. He was arrested for elder abuse & committing a hate crime. He was also arrested for threatening a Japanese American on 4/1/21. Vivona was booked at OCJ. #arrested pic.twitter.com/1wvromtMzm
Officials from the Orange Police Department did not identify any of the victims. But Vivona bears a resemblance to the man that U.S. Olympian and karate athlete Sakura Kokumai said harassed her and hurled anti-Asian slurs at her while she was at a park on April 1.
View this post on Instagram
Kokumai said she didn’t know the man yelling at her and threatening to hurt her for no reason, but she said what hurt more was that no one else at the crowded park responded to the man’s tirade.
Kokumai said she didn't know the man yelling at her and threatening to hurt her for no reason, but she said what hurt more was that no one else at the crowded park responded to the man's tirade.

"In that moment, I thought, 'gosh, this guy is just crazy.' But when I zoomed out I realized there were a lot of people at the park," Kokumai wrote in an Instagram post. "Yes a women did come up and asked if I was ok towards the end as it escalated…but for the longest time no one cared. People would walk by, some even smiled. And I didn't know what to do."
Vivona is being held on $65,000 bail and is scheduled to make his court appearance Wednesday.