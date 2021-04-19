LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Liliana Carrillo, 30, was charged Monday with three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of her young children in Reseda, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.
“Our hearts go out to the family of these children who are coping with this tremendous loss,” District Attorney Gascón said in a release. “My office has reached out to the survivors to offer trauma-informed services during these incredibly difficult times.”READ MORE: Vaping Company Kandypens Ordered To Pay $1.2 Million For Allegedly Marketing, Advertising To Young Consumers
According to the D.A.’s Office, Carrillo is accused of killing 3-year-old Joanna, 2-year-old Terry and 6-month-old Sierra April 10 at an apartment in Reseda before fleeing the scene and being taken into custody in Tulare County.
She appeared last week in a Bakersfield courtroom where she plead not guilty to carjacking charges.READ MORE: Diesel Fuel, Acid Spills Into Lanes Of Northbound 5 Freeway In La Mirada
According to court records, Carrillo and the children’s father, Erik Denton, were apparently in the middle of a custody battle.
Carrillo is facing three counts of murder with an allegation of using a knife as a deadly and dangerous weapon as to her youngest child, the D.A.’s office said.
The case remains under investigation be the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division and is being prosecuted by the Family Violence Division, the D.A.’s office said.MORE NEWS: Hollywood's Musso & Frank Grill Set To Reopen May 6
Carrillo’s arraignment has not yet been scheduled.