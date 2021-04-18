GET THE CBSLA APPLA news, weather, sports and 24/7 streaming from CBS2, KCAL9 and CBSN LA - just one click away!
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored two goals, Sacha Kljestan added another and the LA Galaxy rallied to beat Inter Miami 3-2 on Sunday in the season opener for both teams.

Kljestan bent a left-footer around a defender and off the near post to break a 2-2 tie in the 81st minute. It was the 35-year-old’s first goal since 2019 for Orlando City.

Robbie Robinson, a 22-year-old in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal to give Miami a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time. Gonzalo Higuain ran onto a long, arcing ball by Rodolfo Pizarro from beyond midfield and tapped it to Robinson, who put away a first-timer.

SAN JOSE, CA – OCTOBER 03: Javier Hernandez (Photo by John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

Chicharito, who played 12 games for the Galaxy last season, scored his first MLS goal — ripping a left-footer from the corner of the 6-yard box between the legs of goalkeeper John McCarthy — to make it 1-all in the 62nd minute. Higuain put Miami back in front when he converted from the penalty spot in the 68th, but Chicharito tapped in a rebound from point-blank range in the 72nd minute.

