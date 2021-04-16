YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) — The Nixon Library will open Wednesday as a COVID-19 vaccination site.
The presidential library in Yorba Linda is working with Albertsons to administer 1,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to people 16 years and older. The one-day clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 21.
Appointments are required, and registrants must bring federally approved ID and bring proof of insurance, according to the library. However, registrants will be vaccinated regardless of insurance status.
The Nixon Presidential Library gardens has opened sporadically throughout the pandemic to conduct blood drives and food drives. The Nixon Foundation’s Conquering COVID-19 Campaign also distributed 700,000 face masks to Orange County’s small businesses, schools, frontline COVID-19 responders, and veterans groups in the past year.
Future Nixon Library vaccination clinics will be announced soon, officials said.
The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum is at 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd. To make an appointment, visit Albertsons’ mhealthcheckin.com.