LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Investigators need help to identify an arsonist who damaged a restaurant’s outdoor canopy in Koreatown.
A fire was set outside a restaurant in the 900 block of South Vermont Avenue just after midnight on April 2. The fire damaged the restaurant's outdoor canopy/tent that had been set up to accommodate outdoor dining.
The Los Angeles Fire Department's Arson/Counter-Terrorism Section released surveillance video of a person they believe to be responsible for the fire. The video shows the person walking on a sidewalk, looking into the empty canopy area.
Investigators did not release a description of the suspect. But surveillance videos and image show the person appears to be a possibly Hispanic woman with dark hair, wearing a dark colored, possibly green shirt, jeans torn at the knees and sandals. The video shows the person wore a bag or a jacket over the left shoulder, carried what looked to be a drink bottle in the left hand and an unidentifiable object in the right hand.
Anyone with information about the person seen in the photos or video can call the LAFD Arson/Counter-Terrorism Section at (213) 893-9850.