LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo reopened Friday after closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum's doors opened at 11 a.m. Friday to visitors with reservations.
Following state and local health guidelines, guests must now make reservations in advance due to the museum’s capacity limits.
Some visitors said they needed the connection to the museum in the wake of rising anti-Asian hate in incidents locally and across the country.
“I’m a bit embarrassed to admit this but I’m a huge Hello Kitty fan,” said attendee Yzabelle Arias. “She’s from Japan so I just wanted to learn about Japanese culture and then what’s going on right now in our nation about Asian hate, I like to educate myself as well.”
For now, the museum will be open to the public for a limited time on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is free to visitors.