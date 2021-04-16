SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – One day after being released from jail, 20-year-old Lizandro Diaz Salgado disobeyed protective orders and kidnapped, carjacked and raped an ex-girlfriend in Placentia, according to a complaint filed on Friday.
Placentia Police have charged the man with rape, sexual penetration with a foreign object, kidnapping, carjacking, domestic battery and criminal threats among several other charges.READ MORE: Oscars: Nominees For Best Original Song To Perform In Pre-Show Telecast
On April 5, Salgado pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of contempt of court for disobeying court orders. He was sentenced to eight days in jail, but was released on Monday, April 12, as a credit for time served.READ MORE: Long Beach Couple Buys Multi-Million Dollar Home, But Can't Get Former Tenant To Leave
Salgado is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend on Tuesday.MORE NEWS: Gas Prices On The Rise Across Southern California
His arraignment at the Orange County Jail is scheduled for sometime Friday. Placentia Police have not yet responded to messages about the case.