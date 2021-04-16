TUJUNGA (CBSLA) — One person is dead and three others, including an infant, were taken to the hospital Friday after a two-car crash in Tujunga.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, two vehicles went over the side of the road near Big Tujunga Canyon Road and Trail Canyon Road at about 6:46 p.m.
Two adults and a baby were airlifted to Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center in unknown condition. Another adult was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not immediately release the identity of the deceased.
It was not immediately known what led up to the fatal crash.